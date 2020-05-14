Migrants to Get Free Foodgrains For The Next Two Months Even if They Are Non-Cardholders, Announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman while address press conference (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 13: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced free foodgrain supply scheme for migrants who are returning to their homes amid the nationwide lockdown. This will include migrants who are neither covered under the National Food Security Act, 2013 or hold a state beneficiary card. While the state governments will be responsible for the implementation and distribution, the Centre will bear the cost.

"Migrants will be provided 5 kilograms of grains per person and 1 kilogram of chana (chickpeas) per family per month for two months," Nirmala Sitharaman announced. "About 8 crore migrants are expected to benefit from the free foodgrain supply. The government will spend up to Rs 3,500 crore for this intervention," she added. She also listed steps taken by the government to provide work to migrants returning to their respective states. Nirmala Sitharaman Speech: Full Text And Details of Atmanirbhar Bharat Financial Package Worth Rs 20 Lakh Crore in PDF.

Free Foodgrains Supply Scheme For Migrants:

▪️ Free Food grain supply to #Migrants for 2 months ▪️ About 8 crores migrants to benefit from this ▪️ Rs. 3500 Crore will be spent on this intervention for 2 months: @nsitharaman at the #AatmaNirbharBharatPackage media briefing pic.twitter.com/2Kn8I7DXbS — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 14, 2020

The Finance Minister said that 14.62 crore person-days of work have been generated till May 13, 2020, at an expenditure of about Rs 10,000 crore. Work has been offered to 2.33 crore wage seekers in 1.87 lakh gram panchayats. Over 40-50 percent more people have been enrolled in May, compared to last year. "This is to ensure that the migrant workers that are returning back to home states are not out of work there. Work during monsoon will also be actively taken up," Sitharaman said. Congress-Ruled Govts Paid For Around 100 Special Trains for Migrants.

These measures are a part of the mega stimulus package - Atmanirbhar Bharat or Self-Reliant India Movement - which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening.