Mumbai, November 3: The Mumbai Police recently solved a kidnapping case in less than 48 hours and rescued a one-year-old girl safely. According to reports, the one-year-old girl identified as Fatima Shaikh was allegedly kidnapped by a woman when the child and her mother were fast to asleep on a footpath near SNDT college in Santacruz.

As per reports, the Crime Branch team of Mumbai Police solved the kidnapping case on Wednesday. The police rescued Shaikh from the clutches of the woman in about 48 hours after she was kidnapped. Speaking to Mid-day, Vivek Phansalkar, Mumbai police commissioner said that the girl child was rescued. He also said that the accused has been arrested. Mumbai Shocker: Govandi Man Wears Burqa To Avoid Money Lenders, Gets Thrashed in Dharavi on Suspicion of Being Child-Lifter.

"The matter is being investigated to determine if any sophisticated gang was involved in the crime," Phansalkar added. According to police officials, the alleged kidnapping took place between 10 pm on Sunday and 1 am on Monday. The incident came to light after a case of kidnapping was filed with the Santacruz police station.

Following which, the case was handed to unit 9 of the Mumbai crime branch. An officer privy to the case said, "We examined footage from hundreds of CCTV cameras and based on technical details and human intelligence, the woman was traced to Solapur and the child was successfully rescued." Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Branded With Hot Trident 20 Times as Part of 'Treatment' in Bilaspur, Dies; Tribal 'Healer' Booked for Murder.

The accused was arrested under various section of the IPC. The police are also trying to ascertain if the woman is a part of any kidnapping syndicate or no. Cops also found that after kidnaping the child, the woman had travelled to Telangana.

