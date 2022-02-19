Pune,February 19: Pune cyber police have arrested the main suspect who was behind defrauding a 76-year-old elderly man of Rs 60 lakh on the pretext of dating high profile women through friendship club and earning money in return.

Earlier on February 11 a 28-year-old woman was arrested by the cybercops. Reportedly, during the probe, it was revealed that the woman's bank account was used in order to transfer the amount.

Commenting further on the case, inspector Sangita Mali said, "During further investigation, suspect Anup Manore’s (35) name came to the fore and we arrested him on February 16. He has remanded in police custody till February 22," according to the report published in the Times of India.

The woman was only arrested after the 76-year-old man approached the police to lodge a complaint in this regard. Reports suggest that the man fell into the fraudster's trap after coming across an advertisement in the newspaper about the friendship club last year. On contacting the number, the 76-year-old man was told that he could earn money by dating high profile woman. Online Fraud In Pune: 24-Year-Old Medical Practitioner From Katraj Area Duped Of Rs 2.76 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters; Case Registered

The man fell into their trap and paid a hefty amount worth Rs 60 lakh on various pretexts including membership fees, security deposits, among others. Meanwhile, the further probe revealed that the man transferred Rs 60 lakh between May last year and February this year.

