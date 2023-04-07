The children wished for chocolate eggs, sent colourful handicraft gifts or shared their worries with the Easter Bunny in northern Germany. The traditon has been ongoing for over 40 years.The Easter Bunny in Ostereistedt, northern Germany, once again received thousands of requests from children hoping to have their wishes realized this year.

According to Deustche Post, some 70,000 letters were received at the post office in the village located 30 kilometers (19 miles) north-east of Bremen. The total is down 10,000 on last year's figure while it is well short of 2021's peak of 100,000.

More than a thousand letters came from abroad, from a total of 40 different countries, including Australia and Brazil, while Ukrainian children living in Germany because of the conflict back home also wrote to the Easter Bunny. Many of the youngsters from Ukraine said they were grateful to live in Germany and had already made friends.

At the end of this year's campaign, a man dressed as an Easter Bunny symbolically delivered the last letters.

Tradition exists for more than 40 years

Whether it was peace on earth, cinema tickets or more chocolate, the children were keen to let the bunny know what they wanted this year.

The tradition has been in place for over four decades and aims to encourage children to write letters. In response, Deutsche Post's Easter post office sends back colourful Easter-themed letters written by a team of volunteers.

"With every letter, I see the children's eyes light up when they find the answer in the letterbox," said Doris Kröger, head of the Easter Post Office.

In English, the meaning of Ostereistedt is 'Easter egg town.'

