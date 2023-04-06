Gonda, April 6: A three-year-old girl was killed and eight thatched huts were gutted in a fire at a village here on Thursday, police said. Fire department personnel managed to bring the blaze in Loharan Purwa village under the Khargupur police station area under control after an operation lasting around two-and-a-half hours, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Shilpa Verma said the fire may have started from a spark caused by a stove in a hut. Within no time, the fire spread reducing eight adjacent huts to ashes, the DSP said. Andhra Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Amar Raja Factory in Chittoor District (Watch Video).

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kuldeep Singh said a report has been sought on the damage caused in the blaze and financial assistance will be provided to the victims as per rules.

