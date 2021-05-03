Anantapur, May 3: In a tragic incident, eight people died at a hospital in Andhra Pradesh allegedly due to a shortage of oxygen. The incident took place at Hindupur Government Hospital in the Anantapur district. However, the hospital authorities denied allegations of family members of the deceased. The eight people lost their lives between Sunday evening to Monday morning. Andhra Pradesh Govt Announces Rs 5 Lakh for Families of Journalists Who Succumb to COVID-19.

As per the Anantapur administration, it supplied 140 oxygen cylinders at Hindupur government hospital on Sunday. "There is no shortage of oxygen in the entire district. There is a 6KL capacity liquid medical oxygen plant there, and the administration has kept 125 (80 D-type and 35 A-type) cylinders as reserves in case of any emergency," reported India Today, quoting Collector Anantapur G Chandrudu as saying. The administration said that the deaths were natural.

The tragic incident happened a day after 16 patients at a government hospital in Anantapur lost their lives due to lack of oxygen. However, the administration denied the claims. The opposition party TDP lashed out at the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the state over the incidents. TDP General Secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh also demanded an inquiry into the incident.

On Sunday, the state reported 23,920 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,45,022. The death toll rose to 8,136 after 83 people succumbed to the deadly virus in a day. Chittoor reported the highest day tally of 2,945 cases, followed by East Godavari with 2,831 cases, Srikakulam with 2,724 cases, Kurnool with 2,516, and Guntur with 2,384 cases.

Meanwhile, in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, a partial curfew has been imposed in Andhra Pradesh for 14 days starting May 5, the Chief Minister's Office said on Monday. As per the orders issued by the CMO, shops in the state will remain open daily from 6 am to 12 pm, and only essential services will be permitted. Section 144 will also be in place between the above-mentioned timings, it said.

