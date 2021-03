Amaravati, March 18: Andhra Pradesh government will dole out a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of accredited journalists who passed away due to Coronavirus.

"After careful examination of the matter, the government hereby accords sanction of financial assistance of an amount of Rs 5 lakh to the dependents of deceased accredited journalists due to Covid," said Principal Secretary V Usharani late on Wednesday. COVID-19 Surge in Gujarat: Bus Services in Ahmedabad Suspended Till Further Order.

The funds will be tapped from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Information and public relations commissioner has been authorised to take necessary action in these cases.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2021 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).