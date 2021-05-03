Amaravati, May 3: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, a partial curfew has been imposed in Andhra Pradesh for 14 days starting May 5, the Chief Minister's Office said on Monday.

As per the orders issued by the CMO, shops in the state will remain open daily from 6 am to 12 pm and only essential services will be permitted. Section 144 will also be in place between the above-mentioned timings, it said. Andhra Pradesh Govt Announces Rs 5 Lakh for Families of Journalists Who Succumb to COVID-19.

The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting on the current COVID-19 situation in the state chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. A night curfew is already in place in the state from 10 pm to 5 am to contain the spread of the disease.

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday recorded 23,920 new COVID-19 cases, according to the state health bulletin. As per the bulletin, the state reported 83 deaths and 11,411 recoveries on Sunday.

