Medininagar, February 10: At least 24 passengers were injured, including six critically, after a Bihar-bound bus coming from Chhattisgarh fell on its side in Jharkhand's Palamu district early on Monday, police said. The accident took place near Sultani village in Hariharganj police station area around 4.30 am when the bus hit a road divider.

The bus was travelling from Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh to Arrah in Bihar. The condition of six persons is reported to be critical and they are undergoing treatment at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, police station in-charge Chandan Kumar said. Jharkhand Road Accident: 3 Killed, 2 Injured in Car-Truck Collision in Gumla.

Palamu Accident

The rest are being treated at a community health centre in Hariharganj, he said. The bus, a sleeper coach, was ferrying around 60 passengers. The driver managed to flee from the spot, Kumar added.