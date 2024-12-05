Gumla, December 5: At least three persons were killed and two others injured after their car collided with a truck in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Thursday, police said. The collision occurred near a forest checkpost under the Basia Police Station limits around 2 am, a senior officer said. The car with five people on board hit the truck loaded with bidi leaves near the checkpost, Gumla Superintendent of Police (SP) Shambhu Kumar Singh told PTI.Kishtwar Road Accident: 4 Dead, Several Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in Dangdoor (Watch Video).

"Three persons were killed in the accident. The two injured were admitted to a hospital," he said. Basia Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nazir Akhtar said that the people in the car were returning to Ranchi from Simdega after attending a marriage ceremony. The deceased were identified as Praveen Kumar, Ratan Ghosh and Pawan Sahu, all residents of the Piska More area in Ranchi.

