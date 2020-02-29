Parambir Singh Appointed as New Mumbai Police Commissioner, Succeeds Sanjay Barve

Parambir Singh (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, February 29: The Maharashtra government on Saturday appointed Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Parambir Singh as new Mumbai Police Commissioner. Parambir Singh will replace Sanjay Barve who retires today. Barve, a 1987-batch IPS officer, had taken over as Mumbai top cop on February 28, 2019. His was given two extensions, first in August and then in November last year. SN Srivastava Appointed New Delhi Police Commissioner, Succeeds Amulya Patnaik: Reports.

Parambir Singh, a 1988 batch IPS officer, was previously posted as Director General of Police (DGP) of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). He also held posts such as Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Thane Police Commissioner and DCP in several important zones in Mumbai. He served as Superintendent of Police in districts like Chandrapur and Bhandara.

As ADG (Law and Order), Singh was in the centre of a controversy when he, along with Pune police officials, held a press conference on August 31, 2018, on the arrest of activists with alleged Maoists links. He had read out letters allegedly written by these activists at a media briefing, a move that was questioned by the Bombay High Court.

Outgoing Mumbai Police Commissioner Barve was in news recently when it came to light that a firm owned by his son and wife was given a project to digitise the city police' records. He maintained that the services were offered free of cost, and there was no possibility of any financial gain for him or his family from the project.