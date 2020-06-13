Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Coronavirus Vaccine: Study on Mouse Finds Moderna Doses to be Effective With No Major Side-Effects

World Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 05:17 PM IST
A+
A-
Coronavirus Vaccine: Study on Mouse Finds Moderna Doses to be Effective With No Major Side-Effects
Representational Image | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Washington, June 13: Moderna Inc, the leading pharmaceutical company of the United States which is expected to release COVID-19 vaccine by early 2021, succeeded in clearing yet another hurdle. The concern on vaccine safety was addressed in the latest study undertaken on mouse. Not only was the potential vaccine found to be effective, but it also did not lead to any major side-effects. COVID-19 Vaccine: As Per Moderna Estimate, Less Than 13% of Global Population Can be Vaccinated by 2021-End.

The findings, released by the US National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), shows that a group of mice which were vaccinated and then subjected to the coronavirus, did not contract the infection. Further, the mouse involved in the study were found not to be probe to any major health risks.

One of the intriguing aspect of the animal study was that the mouse were subjected to one or two doses of the vaccine, along with some who were injected inadequately. The results revealed that even those injected with inadequate amount of the dose, succeeded in developing immunity against coronavirus.

The scientists involved in the research told Reuters that the cells inside mouse body prevented the virus from multiplying. The lungs and noses of the mice were also immune to the infection, they claimed.

Details of the study would be handed over a top-tier medical journal for peer review. Only after a critical assessment, the findings would be released in public domain, said officials privy to the research.

Moderna, on Thursday, announced that it would be initiating the final phase of trials on around 30,000 human volunteers in July. The trials would also be undertaken in Brazil, where the infection rate is higher than the US. If the vaccine development remains on track, the company is hopeful of releasing upto 50 million doses of the vaccine in early 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine COVID 19 Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna Inc. United States Vaccine
You might also like
Flag Day (US) 2020 Date And Significance: Know the History And Traditions of the Day That Honours the American Flag
Festivals & Events

Flag Day (US) 2020 Date And Significance: Know the History And Traditions of the Day That Honours the American Flag
Complete Shutdown to be Imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar Every Sunday: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020
News

Complete Shutdown to be Imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar Every Sunday: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020
PM Narendra Modi Meets Ministers, Officials To Review COVID-19 Situation in India
News

PM Narendra Modi Meets Ministers, Officials To Review COVID-19 Situation in India
Deepika Singh's Mother Finally Starts Her COVID-19 Treatment in a Delhi Hospital After She Seeks Help from CM Arvind Kejriwal
TV

Deepika Singh's Mother Finally Starts Her COVID-19 Treatment in a Delhi Hospital After She Seeks Help from CM Arvind Kejriwal
Yousuf Raza Gilani, Former PM of Pakistan, Tests COVID-19 Positive
World

Yousuf Raza Gilani, Former PM of Pakistan, Tests COVID-19 Positive
Smriti Irani at Delhi Jansamvad Virtual Rally, Says 'BJP Workers Distributed Food to Over 1 Crore People in the National Capital'
News

Smriti Irani at Delhi Jansamvad Virtual Rally, Says 'BJP Workers Distributed Food to Over 1 Crore People in the National Capital'
Loss Of Smell (Anosmia) And Taste (Ageusia) Added to List of COVID-19 Symptoms by Health Ministry
News

Loss Of Smell (Anosmia) And Taste (Ageusia) Added to List of COVID-19 Symptoms by Health Ministry
PM Narendra Modi Invites Ideas for June 28 'Mann Ki Baat' Radio Programme, Asks Citizens to Record Message on 1800-11-7800 or Write on MyGov or NaMo App
News

PM Narendra Modi Invites Ideas for June 28 'Mann Ki Baat' Radio Programme, Asks Citizens to Record Message on 1800-11-7800 or Write on MyGov or NaMo App
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement