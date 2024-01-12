Patna, January 12: Bihar Police on Friday claimed to have cracked a case regarding horrifying rape and murder of two minor girls in Phulwari Sharif town of Patna and arrested the accused. “We have arrested the accused on the basis of extensive investigation. The accused has confessed to the crime. He also revealed how he committed the crime. The interrogation of the accused is currently underway,” Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra said. Bihar Shocker: Minor Girl Found Dead, Another Unconscious on Patna’s Outskirts, Police Suspect Sexual Assault.

On Tuesday, two minor girls of the Mahadalit community, aged 8 and 12-year-old were found abandoned in a pit near Hinduni village. The 8-year-old victim had died while the 12-year-old was found unconscious. She was admitted to AIIMS Patna and is currently undergoing treatment. Bihar Shocker: Girl Student Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Patna, Probe Launched (Watch Videos).

The victim has said that one person committed the crime but she cannot identify the accused. The incident had led to massive outrage in Phulwari Sharif on Thursday. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has said that strong action will be taken against the accused.

