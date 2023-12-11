In a tragic incident, a girl student was shot dead in broad daylight in Bihar's Patna on Monday, December 11. As per the reports, the deceased girl was heading for coaching class when some unidentified miscreants fired at her at Masaurhi village near Patna. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared her dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and the probe was launched into the matter. Bihar Shocker: Woman’s Breasts Chopped Off by Group of Men in Begusarai; Critical.

आज दिनांक 11.12.23 की सुबह में मसौढ़ी थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत मनिचक मोड़ के पास एक लड़की को सर में गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई है। शव को पोस्टमार्टम हेतु भेजा गया है। अग्रतर विधि सम्मत कार्रवाई की जा रही है। उक्त घटना के संबंध में अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी, मसौढ़ी द्वारा दी गई बाइट.. pic.twitter.com/OrnTuCoZ13 — SDPO Masaurhi (@SdpoM34216) December 11, 2023

