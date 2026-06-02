‘Pay Employees on the 15th and 30th’: Shark Tank’s Anupam Mittal Says Twice-Monthly Salaries Can Boost GDP

Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com and a prominent judge on Shark Tank India, has publicly advocated for a major shift in how Indian companies disburse salaries. In a detailed post shared on LinkedIn, Mittal urged businesses to transition from the traditional monthly payroll cycle to a bi-monthly system, paying employees on the 15th and 30th of every month. He argued that the move would significantly improve personal cash flow, prevent debt traps, and ultimately provide a boost to India's gross domestic product (GDP).

Mittal criticized the conventional system of paying employees in the first week of the following month, labeling it a "British-era next-month payout system." He emphasized that while corporate entities frequently promote worker-centric perks-such as enhanced leaves, free food, and remote work policies-they often overlook the most critical factor influencing employee welfare: the timing and predictability of compensation. Anupam Mittal Slams 'Fortune Cookie Wisdom' Advising Laid-Off Tech Workers to Start AI Companies; Recalls Losing His Job in 2001 Dot-Com Crash.

Drawing from his own business practices, Mittal revealed that Shaadi.com disrupted this standard cycle a few years ago by shifting salary disbursements to the final day of the current working month rather than delaying it into the next. He framed this change not as a corporate benefit, but as a matter of "common sense." According to Mittal, delayed compensation cycles cause significant financial friction for a substantial portion of the workforce. Even minor accounting delays can result in bounced Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs), delayed rent payments, and subsequent financial anxiety. "Ask the vast majority of India, and they will tell you, cash flow is dignity," Mittal wrote in his post. ‘Shark Tank India 4’ Judge Anupam Mittal Takes a Dig at L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan’s Statement ‘How Long Can You Stare at Your Wife’ and Work on Sundays.

Addressing the logistical challenges of running payroll twice a month, Mittal noted that modern financial technology renders administrative hurdles obsolete. While acknowledgement was given that payroll departments might initially resist the extra workflow, he asserted that handling bi-monthly processing in 2026 is no longer complex. Mittal concluded his proposal by noting that faster, more frequent access to earned income increases the velocity of consumer spending. This economic momentum, he stated, results in a "win for employees, win for companies, win for the economy," prompting him to urge professionals to pressure their human resource departments for systemic change.

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