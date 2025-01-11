Shark Tank India 4, judge Anupam Mittal took a witty dig at L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan’s controversial statement, "How long can you stare at your wife?" In response to Subrahmanyan's suggestion that working on Sundays is the key to success, Mittal joked about the unrealistic expectations of constant work. He emphasised that a balanced work-life approach is crucial, and it’s important to dedicate time to family, not just professional commitments. Subrahmanyan previously said, "I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife?". Mittal’s comment highlights the ongoing debate on work-life balance in today’s fast-paced corporate world. L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan’s 90-Hour Work Week Suggestion Faces Backlash, OYO Co-Founder Ritesh Agarwal Advocates for Passion-Driven Work.

Anupam Mittal's Post

But sir, if husband and wife don’t look at each other, how will we remain the most populous country in the world🤔 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) January 11, 2025

