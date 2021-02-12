Guwahati, Feb 12: Petrol and diesel will become cheaper by Rs 5 in Assam from Friday midnight, while the 25 per cent additional cess on liquor will also be removed.

The Assam government had removed the additional cess of Rs 5 levied on both the fuels last year at the peak of Covid-19 pandemic.

While presenting the vote-on-account in the second day Friday of the three-day Assembly session for the first four months of 2021-2022 fiscal, Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the reduction in the fuel prices would come as a great relief for all. Fuel Rates: Petrol Prices Rise to Rs 88.14/Litre, Diesel to Rs 78.38 in Delhi.

He said that 25 per cent additional cess on liquor will also be removed from Friday midnight, which was imposed to meet the healthcare expenses amid the pandemic.

In a structured way, Assam and Meghalaya hiked petrol and diesel prices last year.

The neighbouring Nagaland had levied Covid-19 cess of Rs 5 per litre on diesel and Rs 6 on petrol and motor spirit after Assam and Meghalaya increased prices of the petroleum products.

Other northeastern states also levied additional cess on petrol and diesel in the wake of the pandemic-induced economic crisis.

