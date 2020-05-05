Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked in Delhi as Kejriwal Government Increases VAT; Petrol Rate Increased by Rs 1.67 Per Litre, Diesel Rate by Rs 7.10 Per Litre

Petrol pump (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 5: The petrol prices in the national capital have increased by Rs 1.67/litre, while diesel rates have shot up by Rs 7.10/litre. After being stable for the last 50 days, the rates were hiked after the Delhi government increased value-added tax (VAT) on the two auto fuels. The step was taken to mitigate the impact of Covid-19. Delhi government increased VAT on petrol from 27 percent to 30 percent and on diesel from 16.75 percent to 30 percent on Tuesday.

Petrol prices in Delhi rose to Rs 71.26 a litre as against Rs 69.59 per litre while diesel rates climbed to Rs 69.39 a litre as against Monday's rate of Rs 62.29. Talking about the rates in the other cities, petrol became Rs 3.26 paise costlier today in Chennai and is being sold at Rs 75.54 per litre while diesel price went up to Rs 68.22, which is Rs 2.51 more than yesterday’s price of Rs 65.71 per litre.

The rates of petrol and diesel in Mumbai are stagnant at Rs 76.31 a litre and Rs 66.21, respectively. On the other hand, people in Kolkata have to shell out Rs 73.30 for a litre of petrol while diesel retailed at Rs 65.62 per litre. Liquor Prices Shoot Up in Delhi, Govt Levies 70% Tax as 'Special Corona Fees' on MRP to Mitigate COVID-19 Impact.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Increase:

On Monday, the Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government decided to impose a super-heavy tax of 70 percent as 'corona fees' on alcohol. As a result of which, the liquor prices increased sharply in the national capital. The order was issued late on Monday and came hours after several parts of the city witnessed unprecedented queues outside liquor shops, as they opened after a gap of almost 40 days. India is in the middle of the third phase of the lockdown which has been extended till May 17. The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi is currently at 4898 and 68 people have died so far.