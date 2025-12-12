Did NCC DG Lt General Virendra Vats Say That Pakistani Drones Reached Delhi and Gujarat in May? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video Going Viral on Social Media

Mumbai, December 12: Did NCC DG Lieutenant General Virendra Vats say that Pakistani drones reached Delhi and Gujarat in May as per intelligence reports? A video going viral on social media allegedly claims that Lt General Virendra Vats, who is the Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), made the statement. The viral video was shared by Pakistani propaganda handles on social media. "Pakistani drones reached Delhi & Gujarat as per our intelligence reports in May this year," the post read.

The post by the Pakistani propaganda account attributed the statement to NCC DG Lt General Virendra Vats. The alleged post further claims that NCC DG Lt General Virendra Vats said that there would be huge losses if the Pakistani drones struck the two cities instead of not going back. "Sadly, we don't have the same advanced technology which Pakistan has," he is heard saying in the viral video. While the video appears to be real, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) revealed the actual truth behind the viral clip. ‘Misleading’: Government Refutes News Report on New USD 2 Billion India-Russia Nuclear Submarine Deal.

NCC DG Lt. General Virendra Vats Did Not Make Such Statement, Says PIB

🚨 Deepfake Video Alert 🚨 Pakistani propaganda handles are sharing a digitally manipulated video of National Cadet Corps DG Lt. General Virendra Vats falsely claiming that Pakistani drones reached Delhi & Gujarat in May as per intelligence reports. #PIBFactCheck ✅ NCC DG… pic.twitter.com/GdiP7wgQfM — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 12, 2025

The fact-check unit of PIB said that the viral video showing NCC DG Lt General Virendra Vats is fake. PIB Fact Check further said that the video was digitally altered using Artificial intelligence (AI) technology. "This AI-generated fake video is being circulated to mislead the public," PIB's post on X read. Debunking the video as an AI-generated clip, PIB said that NCC DG Lt General Virendra Vats has not made such a statement. It termed the viral clip shared by Pakistani propaganda accounts as "Deepfake Video Alert".

Watch the Original and Unedited Video of Lt General Virendra Vats Here

Mumbai, Maharashtra: NCC DG Lt. General Virendra Vats says, "Drones will play a major part in our economy. So, besides opening greater opportunities for our cadets, also ability to reinforce our defence forces in terms of drone and also cyber issues. So, in the coming time, you… pic.twitter.com/KD2sj5UdXT — IANS (@ians_india) December 11, 2025

PIB Fact Check further asked people to report such misleading content. Notably, PIB also shared the original video of NCC DG Lt General Virendra Vats' interview with news agency IANS. In the video, Lt General Virendra Vats is seen speaking about drones. "Drones will play a major part in our economy. So, besides opening greater opportunities for our cadets, also ability to reinforce our defence forces in terms of drone and also cyber issues," he is heard saying. Did India Seek Imran Khan’s Custody From Pakistan as a Prisoner? PIB Fact Check Debunks Pakistan’s Bogus ‘Top-Secret MEA Document’ Claim.

In the same clip, Vats is seen stating that in the coming time, NCC will become the National Cyber Cadet Corps (NCCC) under which selected cadets will be given first-class cyber training. Hence, the alleged claim that NCC DG said that Pakistani drones reached Delhi and Gujarat in May is false. A short clip of Lt General Virendra Vats from his original video has been edited and shared with a false claim. As clarified by PIB, NCC DG Lt General Virendra Vats did not make such a remark.

