Pokharan, August 20: In a major boost to Make in India initiative, India on Wednesday successfully test-fired six Pinaka rockets at a firing range in Pokhran, reported the Economics Times. The rockets were test-fired as part of the final developmental trials. Pinaka rockets achieved the desired results as they hit targets accurately. The rockets were manufactured by the private sector firm Economic Explosives Ltd (EEL). Pinaka Guided Extended Range Rockets Successfully Test Fired by DRDO in Pokhran.

It is the first time that rockets were manufactured by any private firm. It will reduce dependency on Ordinance Factory Board. According to the report, the rockets were manufactured by the EEL after a technology transfer agreement with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Last year also, Pinaka rocket was successfully test-fired off Odisha coast. The rocket was test-fired from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off Odisha coast. The Pinaka, which is capable of striking up to a range of 75 kilometres, is an Artillery Missile System capable of striking into enemy territory with high precision.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Defence banned the import of 101 items. The MoD also bifurcated the capital procurement budget for 2020-21 between domestic and foreign capital procurement routes. A separate budget head was created with an outlay of nearly Rs 52,000 crore for domestic capital procurement in the current financial year.

