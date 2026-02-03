Ahmedabad, February 3: Adani Defence & Aerospace Director Jeet Adani on Tuesday said that with Italian multinational Leonardo Helicopters, they will build an ecosystem on Indian soil that brings manufacturing, assembly, training, and world‑class support into one cohesive whole. More importantly, we will build confidence – "confidence that India’s helicopter capabilities will grow here, be sustained here, and be strengthened here for generations,"

Jeet Adani said as the companies announced a strategic partnership to develop, manufacture, and sustain a helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India. "This initiative also carries a profound social dimension. Around the world, helicopters play roles that save lives, extend hope, and bring relief when it is needed most. Countries such as Brazil and Japan have demonstrated how crucial rotary‑wing aircraft can be for medical care, emergency response, and connecting communities," Jeet Adani said in his speech.

"India’s cities are expanding, our aspirations are rising, and the need for such capabilities is growing by the day. It is time for our people to experience these services with the assurance that they are supported by an ecosystem built in India, for India," he added. Targeting the Indian armed forces' requirements, the collaboration will deliver phased indigenisation, robust maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities, and comprehensive pilot training.

According to Jeet Adani, in recent months, they have taken significant steps to shape a broader aviation and aerospace vision — one that brings together fixed‑wing and rotary‑wing platforms to create a truly integrated national capability. "Our collaboration with Embraer, announced recently, is a reflection of this long‑term view. As we bring these initiatives together, we are laying the foundation for an aviation ecosystem that serves the nation across civil and defence needs, and contributes meaningfully to India’s aerospace ambitions," he mentioned.

Jeet Adani further mentioned that they are equally grateful to the Central government for its unwavering support and vision. "The presence of the Defence Secretary and the Civil Aviation Secretary today sends a powerful message — that India is committed to building the infrastructure, policies, and partnerships needed to create a world‑class aerospace future," he noted.

