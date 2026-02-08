New Delhi, February 8: In a significant milestone for India’s private space sector, Ahmedabad-based Azista Industries Private Limited has successfully demonstrated an indigenous capability to track and image objects in orbit from another satellite. The achievement, announced on February 8, 2026, marks a major step forward in India’s Space Situational Awareness (SSA) and signals a shift from traditional Earth observation toward active orbital monitoring, a capability often referred to as "in-orbit spying" or "snooping."

Successful Orbital Imaging of the ISS

The demonstration was conducted using Azista’s ABA First Runner (AFR), an 80-kg Earth-observation satellite launched in June 2023. On February 3, 2026, the satellite was tasked with capturing images of the International Space Station (ISS) as it moved through orbit. Asteroid 2024 YR4 To Hit Earth’s Moon in 2032? All About the 200-Foot Celestial Body That May Strike Moon, Creating Visible Flash.

The experiment involved two separate attempts. The first image was captured from a distance of approximately 300 kilometers, followed by a second attempt at a closer range of 245 kilometers. According to company officials, both attempts were 100 percent successful, yielding 15 individual frames with an imaging resolution of roughly 2.2 meters. NASA Internship Programs for Summer 2026: Know How To Apply, Application Deadline and Eligibility Criteria.

Technological Breakthrough in SSA

While the ISS is a large and cooperative target, imaging it from another moving satellite is a complex technical feat. It requires high-precision tracking algorithms, rapid sensor pointing, and stabilized imaging of an object traveling at nearly 28,000 kilometers per hour.

Azista Managing Director Srinivas Reddy stated that this test validates the company’s "Non-Earth Imaging" (NEI) capabilities. This technology allows a satellite to look "up" or "sideways" at other orbital assets rather than just "down" at the Earth's surface. Experts suggest that while the current resolution is modest, the underlying technology forms the backbone for more advanced surveillance, including the monitoring of "uncooperative" or enemy satellites.

Strengthening National Security

The ability to monitor other satellites in real-time is becoming a critical component of modern defense. As low-Earth orbit (LEO) becomes increasingly congested and militarized, the capacity to detect close maneuvers, potential interference, or jamming attempts is vital for protecting national assets.

This development aligns with broader national goals. IN-SPACe chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka recently noted that India plans to launch a constellation of over 50 surveillance-capable satellites over the next five years, with significant participation from the private sector to reduce dependence on foreign intelligence.

Background and Future Outlook

Azista Industries, through its aerospace vertical Azista BST Aerospace, operates Asia’s first private satellite mass-manufacturing factory in Ahmedabad. The AFR satellite used for this mission was originally launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and has been operational for over two years.

Following this success, Azista is reportedly developing next-generation sensors capable of delivering much finer orbital imagery, with goals of reaching resolutions as high as 25 cm. This progression aims to provide India with a robust, indigenous "space watch" system, ensuring the country can independently monitor sensitive orbital activities across various altitudes.

