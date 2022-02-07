Responding to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address in Lok Sabha on Monday, PM Narendra Modi blasted Congress over inflation. PM Modi cited Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's quote wherein he had said that war in Korea affects us and it is difficult to manage inflation. PM Modi further added that "Pandit Nehru had said that any disturbance in America also caused inflation. He also gave up on inflation,"

