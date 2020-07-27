New Delhi, July 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched "high throughput" COVID-19 testing facilities in Mumbai, Kolkata and Noida to ramp up testing capacity and help in early detection and treatment of the infection. During the launch via video conferencing, PM Modi said that due to right decisions taken at right time, India is in a much better position that other country in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease.

"Today, there are more than 11,000 COVID-19 facilities and more than 11 lakh isolation beds in the country. We also have nearly 1300 testing labs in the country and more than 5 lakh tests are being conducted daily," PM Modi said. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 49,931 COVID-19 Cases, Coronavirus Tally Inches Closer to 1.5 Million.

ANI Tweet:

These labs will not remain restricted to testing of #COVID19 but will be expanded for testing of many other diseases including Hepatitis B & C, HIV, & Dengue in future: PM Modi at launch of 3 new high-throughput labs of ICMR at Noida, Kolkata & Mumbai through video conference pic.twitter.com/muEOcf4m0m — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

"These labs will not remain restricted to testing of COVID-19 but will be expanded for testing of many other diseases including Hepatitis B & C, HIV, and Dengue in future," he added.

The virtual meeting was attended Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardan and the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal- Uddhav Thackeray, Yogi Adityanath and Mamata Banerjee respectively.

The three testing facilities have been set up strategically at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) institutions- National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health in Mumbai, National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research in Noida and National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases in Kolkata.

