New Delhi, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the Delhi University's (DU) centenary celebrations on June 30, officials said on Tuesday. Women Dance for PM Modi's US Visit VIDEO: Indian Diaspora Dance Rehearsal Clip Goes Viral Ahead of Welcome Ceremony for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Arrival in US.

The centenary year of the university began on May 1, 2022 and several events were organised throughout the year. The DU has decided to organise an event to mark the conclusion of the centenary celebrations, an official of the university told PTI.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations as the chief guest on June 30. He has accepted the invitation of the university to attend the event," the official said. PM Modi Interview to Wall Street Journal: 'India Has Core Belief in Respecting Sovereignty, Peaceful Resolution of Disputes', Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The centenary celebrations were launched on May 1, 2022 on the occasion of the university's foundation day. The DU was founded in 1922 through an Act of the Central Legislative Assembly and is recognised as an Institute of Eminence by the University Grants Commission.