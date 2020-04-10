PM Narendra Modi Responds to Jair Bolsonaro’s Tweet Thanking India for Help With Hydroxychloroquine, Says India-Brazil Partnership ‘Stronger in These Challenging Times’

Narendra Modi Responds to Jair Bolsonaro (Photo Credits: Twitter, @jairbolsonaro)

New Delhi, April 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday responded to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Twitter after the latter thanked the Prime Minister for facilitating the export of raw materials to Brazil for production of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine. Taking to the micro-blogging site, PM Modi said that the India-Brazil partnership is stronger than ever in these challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Thank you President Jair Bolsonaro, the India-Brazil partnership is stronger than ever in these challenging times. India is committed to contribute to humanity's fight against this pandemic", Modi tweeted.

On Thursday, Bolsonaro had thanked the Prime Minister and people of India for their timely support in supplying the raw materials to Brazil. In his address to his country, Bolsonaro said Brazil will receive ingredients from India for the production of hydroxychloroquine on Saturday.

Take a Look at the Tweets:

Thank you President @jairbolsonaro. The India-Brazil partnership is stronger than ever in these challenging times. India is committed to contribute to humanity's fight against this pandemic. https://t.co/uIKmvXPUo7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2020

“We have more good news. As an outcome of my direct conversation with Prime Minister of India, we will receive, by Saturday, raw materials to continue our production of hydroxychloroquine so that we can treat patients of COVID-19 as well as of lupus, malaria, and arthritis,” he said.

The two leaders had a telephonic conversation on April 4 during which the Brazilian leader requested Modi to allow export of the drug as well as raw materials for its production in Brazil.