PM Narendra Modi Discusses Coronavirus Situation With Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro

New Delhi, April 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on the novel coronavirus outbreak. During the phone discussion, PM Modi talked about how India and Brazil can join forces to jointly combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The phone call comes at a time when the deadly virus has created havoc globally. Catch all the live news and updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

"Had a productive telephone conversation with President Jair Bolsonaro about how India and Brazil can join forces against the COVID-19 pandemic," tweeted PM Modi. Coronavirus Cases In India Jump to 3072 With Spike of 525 Infections in Single Day, Death Count 75.

PM Modi's Tweet:

Had a productive telephone conversation with President @jairbolsonaro about how India and Brazil can join forces against the COVID-19 pandemic. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2020

The highly infectious coronavirus has led to nations imposing lockdowns to contain the virus. Coronavirus cases in Brazil has crossed over 9216, while 365 people died due to the growing infection.

While COVID-19 cases in India way less as compared to other countries, the nation fears the disease can enter into community transmission stage. India has reported 3072 cases, including 75 deaths. 212 people have also recovered from the infection.