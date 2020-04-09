Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Thanks PM Narendra Modi For Helping With Hydroxychroloquine to Fight COVID-19

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Thanks PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

Brazil, April 9: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro in his address to the nation thanked PM Modi for helping Brazil with Hydroxychroloquine. He said, "As an outcome of my direct conversation with Indian PM, we'll receive, raw materials to continue our production of Hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19". Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Uses Ramayana's Reference While Urging PM Narendra Modi to Release Hydroxychloroquine To Fight COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Brazil urged India to release the anti-malarial drug in order to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Bolsonaro, in a letter to PM Narendra Modi, has made the reference of Ramayana while making its request. What is Hydroxychloroquine? Know All About The Drug That Donald Trump Has Been Speaking About And That Will be Exported by India to Coronavirus-Hit Countries.

Here's what President Jair Bolsonaro said:

PIB shared a video where Brazil President Thanks PM Modi:

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs in India on the humanitarian grounds amid the coronavirus pandemic announced that India will export paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all the neighbouring countries, dependent on the country's capabilities. The Ministry further stated that the supplies of the above drugs would be made to nations that are badly affected due to the coronavirus.

Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-Malaria drug which is believed to work as a medicine for treating COVID-19 infected patients. However, health experts have said that there is still no evidence to suggest hydroxychloroquine can prevent COVID-19.