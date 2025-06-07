New Delhi, June 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined the importance of constructing disaster-resilient infrastructure and outlined key global priorities to achieve this goal during his address at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, being held in Europe for the first time. Expressing gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron and the French government, Prime Minister Modi said, "I thank my friend President Macron and the Government of France for their support. I also extend my wishes for the upcoming United Nations Oceans Conference."

Highlighting the vulnerability of coastal and island regions to natural disasters, he said, "The theme of this conference is shaping a resilient future for coastal regions. Coastal regions and islands are at great risk due to natural disasters and climate change."

"In recent times, we saw Cyclone Remal in India and Bangladesh, Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean, Typhoon Yagi in Southeast Asia, Hurricane Helene in the United States, Typhoon Usagi in the Philippines, and Cyclone Chido in parts of Africa. Such disasters cause damage to lives and property," he said.

Recalling India's own past experiences, PM Modi noted, "India also experienced the pain during the super cyclone of 1999 and the tsunami of 2004. We adapted and rebuilt, factoring in resilience. Cyclone shelters were constructed across vulnerable areas. We also helped build a tsunami warning system for 29 countries."

Emphasising India's global role, he said, "The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure is working with 25 small island developing states. Resilient homes, hospitals, schools, energy systems, water security mechanisms, and early warning systems are being built. Given the theme of this conference, I am glad to see friends from the Pacific, Indian Ocean, and the Caribbean here. Further, I am happy that the African Union has also joined the CDRI."

He listed out global priorities that need urgent attention, starting with education and skills. "Courses, modules, and skill development programmes on disaster resilience need to become part of higher education. This will build a skilled workforce that can tackle future challenges," he said.

Stressing the importance of shared learning, he added, "Many countries face disasters and rebuild with resilience. A global digital repository for the learnings and best practices would be beneficial." On financing, PM Modi stated, "Disaster resilience requires innovative financing. We must design accessible programmes and ensure developing nations have access to finance."

He also called for focussed attention towards vulnerable nations. "We consider small island developing states as large ocean countries. Due to their vulnerability, they deserve special attention." Highlighting the need for preparedness, he said, "Strengthening early warning systems and coordination is crucial. This helps make timely decisions and effective last-mile communication. I am sure that discussions at this conference will consider these aspects."

Concluding his address with a powerful message, Prime Minister Modi urged the international community to build infrastructure that is both resilient and inspirational. "Let us build infrastructure that stands firm against time and tied. Let us build a strong and brilliant future for the world," he said.

