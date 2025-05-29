Kolkata, May 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Operation Sindoor, through which the Indian Armed Forces crushed several terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir, has not ended as yet. “The people of West Bengal were fuming when the terror attack on the tourists took place at Pahalgam on April 22. Those responsible for the Pahalgam massacre have been made aware of the power of ‘Sindoor’ by the Indian Armed Forces. Pakistan could never imagine that," PM Modi said.

"I want to clearly say that Operation Sindoor has not ended as yet. Thrice we hit them on their soil. If there is any attack in the future, the enemies will have to pay a bigger price,” the Prime Minister said while addressing a rally organised by the West Bengal unit of the BJP at Alipurduar district in the northern sector of the state. Mann Ki Baat 2025: Operation Sindoor a Reflection of Transforming India and United Against Terrorism, Says PM Narendra Modi.

'Operation Sindoor Has Not Ended'

💥29th May, 2025 PM @narendramodi - From the land of Bengal Tiger, 140 cr people are announcing that Operation Sindoor is not over yet. 7th May, 2025 #Prediction the Tiger story is still pending. 28th April, 2025 #Prediction First Round will begin on 7th May, 2025 https://t.co/o0KqqFrYCB pic.twitter.com/JmqIpZ9TKs — Dr. Shah (@ankitatIIMA) May 29, 2025

PM Modi Addresses Public Meeting in Alipurduar

LIVE: PM Shri @narendramodi addresses public meeting in Alipurduar, West Bengal. https://t.co/mHyXZBYMkT — BJP (@BJP4India) May 29, 2025

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said, barring terrorism, Pakistan has nothing positive to offer to the world. “Since its inception, it has only nurtured terror. Pakistan started terror attacks against India soon after the partition of India in 1947. After that, they launched similar terror in the area, which is now known as Bangladesh. Everyone is aware of how Pakistani soldiers resorted to indiscriminate rapes and murders there. Terror and genocide are the main weapons of the Pakistan Army,” the Prime Minister said.

He said that Pakistan is sure of its defeat if there is a direct war with India. “This is the reason why the Pakistan Army takes the help of terrorists. But after the Pahalgam massacre, India has given a message to the world that in case of a terror attack, those masterminding the attacks will have to pay a bigger price,” the Prime Minister said. Operation Sindoor: PM Narendra Modi To Hold NITI Aayog Meeting Today With CMs of All States.

He also said that a prosperous India is never possible without a prosperous Bengal. “That is why the Union government has spent thousands of crores of rupees for the development of West Bengal during the last 10 years,” the Prime Minister said.

Before the rally, he attended a programme on laying the foundation for the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project for the Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts of West Bengal.

