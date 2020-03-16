PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Share Technology-Driven Solution for COVID-19

Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the people to share 'technology-driven' solutions for COVID-19 as the number of cases infected with novel coronavirus jumped to 114."Harnessing innovation for a healthier planet.

A lot of people have been sharing technology-driven solutions for COVID-19. I would urge them to share them on @mygovindia. These efforts can help many. #IndiaFightsCorona," Modi tweeted.

Harnessing innovation for a healthier planet. A lot of people have been sharing technology-driven solutions for COVID-19. I would urge them to share them on @mygovindia. These efforts can help many. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/qw79Kjtkv2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said on Monday that a total of 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far including 13 cured and two reported deaths.

"Four new cases, one each from Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Kerala have been confirmed since the last update. There are now a total of 114 confirmed cases in India as of today, including 13 cured and two reported deaths," Aggarwal said.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister held a video conference with the leaders of SAARC member countries to exchange their views on ways and means to fight the coronavirus pandemic.