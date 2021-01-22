Mumbai, Jan 22: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out searches at five locations here, including the premises of Mehul Thakur in connection with its money laundering probe into the PMC Bank scam case, sources said.

According to ED sources related to the probe, the financial probe agency started the searches on Friday morning at three locations linked to Thakur and two places linked to chartered accountants. Sanjay Raut Hits Out At Centre Over ED Notice to Wife in PMC Scam, 'Targeting Women of Household Act of Cowardice', Says Shiv Sena MP.

Thakur is the owner and director of Viva Homes -- a part of the Viva group of companies.

The ED officials, however, remained tight-lipped about sharing any further details.

An ED source said that the agency had got some links that amounts in crores of Rupees were transferred from the HDIL to the Viva group trust and companies, which is controlled by the family members of Thakur.

Earlier this month, the ED had questioned Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut in connection with the case.

