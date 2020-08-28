Indore, August 28: Madhya Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested two directors of a firm which aired obscene films through an OTT platform. The arrests were made by the Cyber Cell of the state police. Till now, six arrests have been made so far in the case. The racket also had a Pakistan connection. The directors arrested were identified as Deepak Saini and Keshav Singh.

The arrests were made under the Information Technology Act. They were running this network from Gwalior. According to reports, these two people hired Porn On OTT Racket in Madhya PradeshPorn On OTT Racket in Madhya Pradesh-based Hussain Ali through an online network to develop and maintain the OTT service.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Singh told news agency PTI, “Obscene films were transmitted on their OTT platform and its customers were spread in 12 countries. They used to charge Rs 249 per month.” He added that the Cyber Cell came to know about the platform during the ongoing investigation into an inter-state racket which lured girls by offering roles in web series and forced them to work in porn films. Meanwhile, police had already arrested the four members of the gang.

“Saini and Singh used to pay up to Rs 5 lakh to distributors for a movie containing obscene contents, and they used to earn money through subscription charges decided as per the boldness of the contents. The basic subscription charge was Rs 249 per month,” reported Hindustan Times quoting Singh as saying. The entire matter came to light on July 25. The first arrest in the case was made on August 10.

