Is Viral 'Approval Letter' Claiming To Grant INR 7,00,000 Loan Under PM Mudra Yojana After Payment of INR 860 Real or Fake? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Document

Mumbai, December 5: Is a letter going viral on social media claiming to grant an INR 7,00,000 loan under the PM Mudra Yojana real or fake? The question comes as an approval letter going viral on social media claims to grant a loan of INR 7 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) on payment of INR 860 as agreement charges. The widely circulated letter appears to be genuine and is addressed to a recipient named Sunil Madhavrao Jadhav.

As per the viral letter, the loan under the PM Mudra Yojana scheme has been issued at an interest rate of three per cent with the loan tenure being 60 months or five years. As per the approval letter, the recipient has to pay INR 860 as agreement charges to get the loan transferred into the recipient's bank account. Although the "approval letter" to grant a loan under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana appears genuine, scroll below to know the truth. ‘Misleading’: Government Refutes News Report on New USD 2 Billion India-Russia Nuclear Submarine Deal.

PIB Says Viral Approval Letter by PM Mudra Yojana Is Fake

An approval letter claims to grant a loan of ₹7,00,000/- under PM Mudra Yojana on payment of ₹860/- as agreement charges.#PIBFactCheck ❌This letter is #Fake ✅ Refinancing Agency - MUDRA doesn't lend directly to micro-entrepreneurs/individuals. ✅ MUDRA refinances all… pic.twitter.com/LXk77nPRWZ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 4, 2025

A fact check conducted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) revealed that the viral letter is fake. PIB Fact Check said that Mudra is a refinancing agency that does not lend money directly to micro-entrepreneurs/ or individuals. It further said that Mudra refinances all last-mile financiers such as NBFCs, MFIs, societies, trusts, Section 8 companies, small finance banks, and regional rural banks that lend to micro and small business entities, which are engaged in manufacturing, trading, services, and agri-allied activities.

According to the official website of Mudra at mudra.org.in, Mudra's purpose is to provide funding to the non-corporate small business sector through various Last Mile Financial institutions like banks, NBFCs and MFIs. For more details regarding the PM Mudra Yojana, people can visit the official page or check the direct link to frequently asked questions here mudra.org.in/FAQ. Employees To Work 12 Hours a Day Under New Labour Code? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

Hence, it can be termed that the viral "approval letter" claiming to grant an INR 7 lakh loan under the PM Mudra Yojana is fake. Debunking the fake document circulating on social media, PIB said that the viral letter is fake. It further clarified that Mudra does not lend money directly to micro-entrepreneurs or individuals.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Claim : Approval letter claims to grant a loan of INR 7,00,000 under the PM Mudra Yojana on payment of INR 860 as agreement charges. Conclusion : PIB said that the approval letter going viral on social media is fake. Full of Trash Clean

