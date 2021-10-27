Fake Letter Under The Name of PM Mudra Yojana Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth

New Delhi, October 27: A letter allegedly issued under the name of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana is doing the rounds of various social media platforms. The letter claims that the loan will be approved under the scheme on a deposit of Rs 1,999. It further claims that the 'Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan' is being given for a period of one year and also specifies the monthly EMI for the same. The letter is being widely shared and circulated on the digital platforms. Fake Appointment Letter by Excise Ministry Stating Appointment of Candidate for Post of Field Distribution Officer Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that no such letter has been issued under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. The PIB further asks the people to beware of such fraudulent attempts in the name of Central Government. Appointment Letter Allegedly Issued by Ministry of Power for Post of Grade-1 Assistant Engineer Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Offer Letter.

See Fact Check By PIB Here:

कथित रूप से पीएम मुद्रा योजना के तहत जारी किए गए एक पत्र में ₹1999 जमा करने पर लोन उपलब्ध कराने का दावा किया जा रहा है#PIBFactCheck ➡️प्रधानमंत्री मुद्रा योजना के तहत ऐसा कोई पत्र जारी नहीं किया गया है। ➡️केंद्र सरकार के नाम पर हो रहे ऐसे धोखाधड़ी के प्रयासों से सावधान रहें। pic.twitter.com/3EAmafq3uo — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 27, 2021

The government and its various agencies have times and again cautioned the people against such false and misleading claims. People are advised to rely only on notifications from competent authorities and verified sources for any information related to government or its ministries. People should avoid sharing and circulating such posts on social media without proper verification in order to curtail the spread of fake news.

