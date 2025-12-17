Mumbai, December 17: A strange incident was shared by a netizen who visited a hospital for a full-body check-up. A nurse showed him her phone, which displayed an ‘Installment Due Alert’ wallpaper allegedly posted by Bajaj Finance, leading to unrest. She claimed that the wallpaper changed without her consent, sparking fear and serious concerns about privacy breaches, device security, and the possibility of unauthorised control over personal phones by Bajaj Finance.

The user saw the wallpaper on her phone, took a picture of it, and shared it on social media, saying it made him "extremely uncomfortable and felt like a brazen privacy breach, even if it was as per the so-called agreement." The user explained that the nurse had an ongoing loan and her EMI was deducted on the 4th date by Bajaj Finance; however, he claimed that from a day earlier, the company had changed the wallpaper of her phone, demanding payment.

Bajaj Finance Asks X User Priyesh Sharma to Provide More Details

Hi Priyesh, we are still awaiting the details from your side. Kindly share the customer details on priority to avoid delay in resolution. Thank you. — Bajaj_Finance (@Bajaj_Finance) December 14, 2025

X User Shares Incident of Bajaj Finance 'Installment Due Alert' Wallpaper

Was visiting a hospital yesterday for a full body check up, that’s when one of the nurse showed me an issue and what I saw made me extremely uncomfortable and it felt brazen privacy breach, even if its as per so called agreement. She has an ongoing loan, for which the EMI was… pic.twitter.com/IRpxaJLVSe — Priyesh Sharma (@Kenu73) December 13, 2025

Did Bajaj Finance Put 'Installment Due Alert' Wallpaper? Check Facts

The X user, Priyesh Sharma, said, “I tried helping her; the IVR is literally the shittiest, and even after trying for multiple minutes, I couldn’t manoeuvre to the right option to connect to any live agent to help her.” He added that the finance company even warned that it would further restrict the phone. Priyesh Sharma called the company “pathetic”. The user on X questioned the company’s method of breaching someone’s privacy and asked how Google Play even allowed this.

How To Remove Bajaj Finance "Brazen" Warning of ‘Installment Due Alert’ Wallpaper’?

Bajaj Finance responded to the post on X and asked Priyesh Sharma to provide more details about the incident; however, he replied that he did not have the number of the nurse who showed him the details. Some users reacted to the claim as baseless without providing many details, while others said it was impossible for the company to investigate the claims without sufficient information.

First, go to Settings and then Display setting. After that, click on the Wallpaper option. Try to change it.

Check if you installed the suspicious application from the Apps menu and try to uninstall it.

If you cannot change the wallpaper, try restarting the phone or do factory reset.

Go to Settings > Security > Device admin apps and disable the finance-related app before uninstalling it.

If nothing works for you, try to contact Bajaj Finance support and ask for the help. Request the company to help remove the "brazen" warning of 'Installment Due Alert' wallpaper.

