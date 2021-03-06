Prayagraj, March 6: A 3-year-old girl died on Friday night after the doctors of a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district allegedly handed over the minor to the family with wounds open because her family could not pay the bills. Following the incident, the national child rights body has initiated a probe into the matter. The state government has also ordered an inquiry into the incident. The disturbing video of the incident is doing rounds on the internet.

According to news agency ANI, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked for factual action taken report within 24 hours. The child rights body has also demanded strict against United Medicity Hospital and doctors and staff for negligence. It has also demanded compensation for the deceased child's family. NCPCR Asks Allahabad Admin to Lodge FIR Against Hospital over Death of Child.

Disturbing videos of the incident are also doing rounds on social media and messaging platforms forcing the state government to take action. “Taking cognisance of the video, the district magistrate had formed a team to probe the matter. The report will be given to the DM. The probe is underway. Postmortem is being done,” the chief medical officer told by ANI.

The parents have alleged that the minor was discharged by the hospital without even stitching up her surgical wounds after the family failed to pay Rs five lakh. The hospital, however, denied all such claims.

"A preliminary inquiry has revealed that the girl was admitted to the private hospital on February 16. She underwent an operation and then she was referred to SRM Hospital, but the parents took her to the children's hospital instead," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samar Bahadur told media.

"She was treated there (children's hospital), too, and then was brought back to this private hospital, but she died. We are getting a post mortem done", he added.

Satpal Gulati, the vice-chairperson of United Group, denied all the charges. “She was admitted to United Hospital for 15 days. When her condition worsened she was operated on and was kept under observation. The family was not charged any money since they were poor. She was referred to Medical College after she did not recover. Her family took her out the next day,” Gulati was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Stitching was done but I think she was being treated somewhere else, they may have checked it and the stitches may have opened up. Maybe stitches were cut open for checking,” Gulati added.

