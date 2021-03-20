Pune, March 20: The strike by delivery agents working for Amazon in Pune entered the fifth day on Saturday. The delivery workers in the city have not returned to work since March 16 and are continuing their protest after the reduction in the per-package charge. The workers have alleged that the company has reduced the parcel prices without giving any proper justification for their decision. The workers have put forth their various demands before the company and said that they will not deliver packages until their demands are met. Amazon Delivery Guy Saves Old Husky Dog From Drowning in Pool, Owner Writes a Thankful Note to CEO Jeff Bezos!

Residents in the city faced inconvenience as their product delivery was severely hit due to the ongoing strike. The protest also led to the piling of the parcels in Amazon godowns across the city. Several Amazon users also reported that they were not able to order products online as the items couldn't be delivered to their location. According to reports, several Amazon delivery partners in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have not delivered packages. Several customers in the city are experiencing delays in getting parcels delivered.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the delivery agents used to get Rs 35 for a big package and Rs 22 for a small package. However, now the company has reduced it to Rs 17 and Rs 10, respectively. The report informs that there are between 15,000 and 20,000 Amazon delivery personnel in Pune. Moreover, reports inform that each person delivers 70-80 packages in a day.

