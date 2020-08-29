An Amazon delivery guy made one of the greatest deliveries when he saved a family's pet dog from drowning. John Cassabria was on his way to deliver packages in Woburn, Massachusetts when he heard a howling sound. He peaked out of his van to see a snout sticking up from the water in a pool. Uncaring of anything, he hit the water and rescued an old Husky named Luka from drowning in the water. The dog's owners were out on a vacation so Cassabria sat with the old pooch for an over until the animal control arrived. The owners when they heard of the incident were so thankful, that they wrote an email of gratitude to Jeff Bezos, the CEO of the company. Amazon Delivery Woman Prays on Doorstep For Family's Child Susceptible to COVID-19, Viral Video Gives Hope About Goodness of Humanity.

The incident took place early this month. John Cassabria heard a sound while he was in the van but at that time he didn't think it would be a dog. But the moment he saw the snout, he jumped in. He had his wallet, shoes, watch everything on him but at that moment the dog's life mattered. Luka is a 14-year-old Husky who has no strength in her legs due to a case of arthritis. She could not pull herself out of the water and was tired. Any delay could have cost her life. The owners Gary and Julie Caldwell were contacted immediately. They were more than grateful and have even invited the delivery guy for dinner to thank him. Amazon Delivery Driver's Happy Dance After Recieving Surprise Treats Goes Viral; Netizens Can't Stop Smiling! (Watch Video).

Check The Pics of the Dog Rescue:

.⁦@amazon⁩ driver John Cassabria has quite a story to tell. He was in #Woburn neighborhood & heard urgent howling coming from a backyard. He ended up diving into a pool to save a drowning husky, who didn’t have strength to pull himself out due to arthritis in his back legs. pic.twitter.com/9IToXiTJk4 — Kim Tunnicliffe (@KimWBZ) August 28, 2020

The animal control officers arrived in time and happened to know the others. They were out of town but were more than grateful when they learned about the incident. As reported by Boston.com, Julie Caldwell wrote a note of gratitude to Jeff Bezos informing him about his employees good work. "Animals are my life and I can’t imagine what I’d do if my dog was in Luka’s situation. I can’t thank him enough. Words cannot express how grateful we are to him. In fact I have tears in my eyes as I write this email. Luka is doing fine thanks to your wonderful and courageous employee," read the email. It is unclear how Luka ended up in the pool as the owners mentioned she never goes into the water. Chances she could have tripped. But thanks to the delivery guy, Luka has been saved.

