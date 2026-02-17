Seattle, February 17: Hemant Virmani, a 47-year-old senior engineering leader, has shared his experience of navigating the recent wave of Amazon layoffs after more than a decade with the company. Virmani, who served as a senior software development manager for 11.5 years, was among the thousands of tech workers affected by workforce reductions in late 2025.

The layoff notification arrived via email in the middle of the night, abruptly ending a tenure defined by leadership meetings and major product launches. Despite the initial shock, Virmani has described the transition as a "blessing in disguise," forcing a career reset and a shift in personal perspective during an increasingly volatile period for the Silicon Valley workforce. Tech Layoffs 2026: Amazon, Citi, Pinterest and Others Reduce Workforce by Laying Off Thousands of Employees,

Market Shifts and AI Integration

The 2025 tech layoffs represent a continued recalibration within the industry following the aggressive expansion seen during the pandemic. Major firms are currently adjusting their headcount to manage rising operational costs associated with cloud competition and massive investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

For mid-career professionals like Virmani, the current job market presents new challenges. Engineering management roles have become significantly more competitive, with fewer positions available and a heightened emphasis on AI proficiency. Recruiters are now placing artificial intelligence skills at the forefront of hiring decisions, requiring veteran leaders to undergo substantial upskilling to remain relevant.

Personal Adversity and Family Perspective

The timing of the layoff coincided with significant personal challenges for Virmani. Shortly after losing his role, his father passed away, necessitating a month-long trip to India to support his family. He noted that these simultaneous life events deepened his sense of reflection regarding his career and future goals.

During this period, Virmani found perspective through his teenage daughter, a high school senior navigating college applications. He credits his family responsibilities with helping him maintain mental discipline and resilience, turning a professional setback into a lesson in leadership and endurance.

The Human Element of Corporate Reductions

While the scale of Amazon's reductions has been vast, Virmani highlighted the importance of the human element during the exit process. Following his termination email, he participated in a 30-minute meeting with his direct manager, which he described as respectful and supportive. Amazon Layoffs: Fresh Round of Job Cuts on January 27 Likely to Hit 16,000 Employees, India Teams Face Bigger Impact.

He observed that having previously managed teams where others were affected by cuts, the experience provided a unique insight into the necessity of maintaining professional empathy. As he moves forward, Virmani is focusing on AI upskilling and mental health, viewing the current instability in the tech sector as an opportunity to build a more adaptable professional identity.

