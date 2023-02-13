Pune, February 13: Bhosari police have arrested a man for allegedly killing a couple with a pickaxe, officials said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as 32-year-old Prasanna Mangrulkar who had returned from Delhi and was preparing for Civil Service Examinations (CSE).

TOI reported that the accused had been nursing grudges against the couple ever since his mother had accused the man of sexually abusing her a few years back. Punjab Shocker: Man Kills Estranged Wife With Help of Friend in Nawanshahr, Both Arrested.

According to police, they received a call Saturday night from locals who had nabbed the accused after spotting him walking with blood-stained clothes and a pickaxe. Maharashtra Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Friend for Calling His Father 'Murderer' in Thane, Surrenders Before Cops.

After preliminary investigations, when the cops checked the couple’s house, the bodies were found lying in a pool of blood.

The accused lived as tenants of the victim couple, Maruti Kate (60) and his wife Sangeeta (46), residents of Mahadev Aali in Dapodi, between 2015 and 2017. Later, he went to Delhi to prepare for the competitive exam, officials said.

The accused told police that, between 2015 and 2017, the victim couple physically and mentally harassed his mother, and to settle the score with the duo, he killed the couple.

Accordingly, Bhosari police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (Murder), arrested the accused, and are conducting further investigation.

