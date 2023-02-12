Vashi, February 12: A shocking incident has come to light from Thane district where a man allegedly killed his friend for calling his father a "murderer". The duo had gone to the Hillock area to get drunk. However, an argument broke out between them, and in a fit of rage, the accused smashed the victim's head with a stone. The man later approached Daighar police station and surrendered.

According to the report published by the Times of India, the deceased was identified as Amjal Khan (23). Khan and the accused, Nilesh Kamble (24), were good friends for the past few years. On the night of the incident, the duo went to an abundant quarry at Bholenath Nagar for consuming alcohol at around 3 am. As per the reports, Kamble's father was in jail for murder and the deceased knew about it. Mumbai: Man Kills Sleeping Friend in Fit of Rage in Kumbharwada, Arrested.

The horror unfolded when the deceased started abusing the accused's father after gulping down a few pegs. Khan also called Kamble's father a "murderer". Following this, an argument broke out between the two which soon turned into a physical fight. The accused, infuriated, picked up a stone and repeatedly hit him on his head, and chest, thereby, killing him on the spot. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Kills Friend With Bricks for Refusing To Give Money To Eat Non-Vegetarian Food, Arrested.

The accused then fled the spot and came back home in the morning. He later walked into Daighar police station and surrendered. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged against him.

