The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists in Pune's Lonavala clashed with a Marathi employee at a Maharashtra Bank branch after they presented a memorandum urging banks to communicate in Marathi. The incident occurred when the bank manager, a Hindi speaker, tried to mediate the situation. A Marathi employee stepped in to resolve the issue, asking if customers were being affected by the language. In response, MNS workers became aggressive, slapping the employee and telling him to leave. The incident was captured on camera, but the bank has yet to file a police complaint. Meanwhile, the video of the incident has gone viral on social media. ‘Nahi Aata Marathi, Kya Karega?’: MNS Workers Slap D-Mart Employee in Mumbai’s Versova for Not Speaking Marathi; Video Goes Viral.

MNS Activists Slap Marathi Employee at Lonavala Bank Over Language Dispute”

