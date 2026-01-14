Mumbai, January 14: Pune police have arrested four individuals in connection with the murder of a 38-year-old Nigerian national in Pune on Tuesday, January 13. The victim, identified as Michael Sunday, was reportedly beaten to death following a violent confrontation linked to a personal dispute involving a love affair.

The incident occurred in the early hours of January 11 in the Pimple Gurav area under the jurisdiction of the Sangvi police station. According to police, Sunday was confronted by a group of men who allegedly used wooden sticks and stones during the attack. While the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, he was declared dead on arrival due to the severity of his injuries. Pune Shocker: Bhutanese Woman Raped by 8 Including Lawyer in Maharashtra, 6 Accused Arrested.

Following the incident, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police initiated a swift manhunt, leading to the apprehension of four suspects. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sagar Shinde, Rohit Shinde, Abhishek Bhagat, and Rohan Adsul.

Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 103 (murder). Preliminary questioning of the suspects suggests that the assault was premeditated and stemmed from a long-standing disagreement regarding the victim's relationship with a local woman.

Police reports indicate that the primary motive behind the crime was a "love dispute." It is alleged that Michael Sunday was involved in a relationship that the accused strongly opposed. Pune Shocker: Woman Strangles 2 Sleeping Kids to Death Before Assaulting Husband With Sharp Weapon Over Marital Dispute in Daund, Arrested.

The confrontation escalated on Tuesday night when the suspects reportedly tracked Sunday to his residence or a nearby public spot. Witnesses informed the police that a heated argument broke out before the group began the physical assault that ultimately proved fatal.

Michael Sunday had been residing in Pune for several years. Following his death, members of the local African community expressed concern over the safety of foreign nationals in the city.

The Sangvi police have increased patrolling in the Pimple Gurav and Sangvi areas to maintain law and order. A senior police official stated that they are currently checking the victim’s visa and residency status as part of the standard protocol, while also looking into whether more individuals were involved in the crime.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death. Forensic teams have also collected evidence from the crime scene, including the weapons allegedly used by the accused. The four suspects are expected to be produced before a local court today, where the police will seek their remand for further interrogation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).