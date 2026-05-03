Pune Shocker: 3-Year-Old Boy S*xually Assaulted and Murdered by Minor, Body Found Hidden in Suitcase

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

A three-year-old boy's brutal rape and murder by a juvenile in Pune has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra, sparking urgent demands for stronger child safety measures.

The tragedy unfolded on May 1 when the toddler went missing while playing outside his home. Despite a desperate search by his family, the child could not be located, prompting them to file a police complaint. Acting swiftly, investigators used CCTV footage and confidential informant leads to trace the boy to a nearby residence - where his lifeless body was discovered stuffed inside a suitcase.

Medical findings confirmed the child had been s*xually assaulted before being killed. Police have filed charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Pune Shocker: Bhutanese Woman Raped by 8 Including Lawyer in Maharashtra, 6 Accused Arrested.

The accused, a juvenile from Bihar, was apprehended at a Pune railway station while allegedly attempting to flee the city. During questioning, he reportedly confessed to luring the toddler to his home with the promise of chocolates. In a chilling detail, the boy's mother had visited the suspect's home during her frantic search - only to be deliberately misled and turned away.

Authorities have assured the public of fast-track justice, with a chargesheet expected within 15 days and trial proceedings to follow without delay. Pune Techie Rape Case: Woman’s Anger Over Forced S*x by Friend Led to False Accusation, Police Reveal

In a separate but equally disturbing incident, a four-year-old girl was allegedly r*ped and murdered by a 65-year-old labourer with a prior criminal record in a nearby village. That accused has also been arrested, adding to growing concerns about child safety across the Pune region.

Community members and child safety advocates are now demanding immediate action, stronger neighbourhood surveillance, and stricter protective measures for vulnerable children.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Punekar News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).