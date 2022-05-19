Pimpri-Chinchwad, May 19: A 23-year-old woman with special needs was allegedly raped by a teenager living in her neighbourhood in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad when her family members were away for work, reported the Indian Express. The incident took place on Wednesday. The accused teenager has been detained and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, said police.

Reportedly, the survivor lives with her mother and maternal aunt, both of whom go out to work during the day. The incident came to light when her aunt returned from work on Wednesday afternoon and found the victim disturbed and shaken. The aunt also found that a curtain in the house was closed, which her niece could not have done. After suspecting that a teenager in the neighbourhood had raped and abused the woman, the family members approached the police. Punjab Horror: 21-Year-Old Blind, Physically Disabled Woman Raped by Uncle in Kapurthala.

As per the reports, the teenager took the advantage of the absence of the victim's family and raped the woman on two occasions, on May 16 and 18. Further probe into the matter is underway.

