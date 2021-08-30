Pune, August 30: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old man in Maharashtra’s Pune district allegedly killed his wife for giving birth to a girl child. The accused has been identified as Yogesh Kailas Jadhav. The 20-year-old Changuna Jadhav was a housewife. The incident took place in Chandiwadi in Maval tehsil of the district on Saturday. Yogesh reportedly strangulates his wife when she was sleeping. Rajasthan Shocker: Suspecting Infidelity, Man Allegedly Kills Wife in Alwar.

According to reports, the woman was harassed physically and mentally for several months for giving birth to a girl. The accused works as a labourer. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police suspect that the man had killed his wife between 8 pm on Friday and 8:30 am on Saturday, reported the Hindustan Times. Rajasthan: Woman Murders Husband Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair in Bhilwara.

The couple has been married since 2018. The girl child was born seven months ago. The fight broke out between the two as the TV set in the home remained on through the night. “Yogesh Jadhav, who used to harass his 20-year-old wife for giving birth to a girl seven months ago, strangled her after finding out that the television set in the house was on all through the night. The accused fled but was later arrested,” a Shirgaon police station official told the news agency PTI.

After committing the crime, the man tried to run on his bike. However, the police followed the vehicle and arrested him. A case was registered against Yogesh under sections 302, 498(a), 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have started an investigation into the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2021 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).