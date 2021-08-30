Jaipur, August 30: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly axed his wife to death over suspicion of infidelity on Saturday night. The accused, identified as Mushtaq, has been detained by the police, according to report. The incident has been reported from Milakpur village in Alwar of Rajasthan. Reports inform that the accused and his wife, Sahina, had regular arguments. The couple had been married for 15 years with five children. The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway in the matter. Rajasthan: Woman Murders Husband Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair in Bhilwara.

According to report, the accused attacked his wife with an axe that caused her immediate death. There were wounds and injury marks on the deceased's body as well as face, reported the Times of India. The incident first came to light when the couple 's son spotted some blood over the floor at home and raised an alarm and the accused, who fled the spot, was nabbed by the police. The police is reportedly investigating the incident from 'all angles.' Report informs that the accused was suspicious of his wife's character. Rajasthan Man Kills Uncle Over Illicit Affair With His Wife, Body Recovered From Deserted Area in Kota.

"We are examining all angles related to the case. Interrogation is underway and more details will be known only after we complete it. But from what we have learnt so far, the couple fought regularly. On Saturday, the husband took an axe and killed his wife," a police officer said as quoted by the Times of India. The deceased family has also been informed about the incident and further investigations are underway.

