Bhilwara, August 29: The Rajasthan police on Saturday arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband as she suspected him of having extramarital affair with another woman. The incident took place in Balapur village in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan. The deceased in 49-year-old Devi Singh. He was murdered on August 22. His wife Pinki Kanwar allegedly plotted Singh's murder. Rajasthan Shocker: Wife, Her Two Lovers Arrested for Husband’s Murder in Barmer.

On August 22, three masked men came to Singh's house and slit his throat, according to a report by Times of India. One of the assailants fired at Singh before fleeing on a motorcycle with others. Initially, the police suspected that Singh was killed due to business rivalry or family enmity. But they later learned about strained relationship between Singh and his wife. Subsequently, she was interrogated. Rajasthan Man Kills Uncle Over Illicit Affair With His Wife, Body Recovered From Deserted Area in Kota.

During the questioning, Pinki told the cops that she had suspected her husband of having an affair with another woman of their village. She also said that Singh was not giving him money. She then went to her relatives for getting rid of Singh. She allegedly took help of Kuldeep Singh, who is married with the daughter of Pinki's sister.

Kuldeep Singh, along with two other men, allegedly killed Devi Singh on August 22. The two suspect who had help Kuldeep have been identified. While Pinki was arrested, three other accused are absconding. The cops were looking for other suspects. The police have registered a case of murder against Pinki, Kuldeep and other accused, and further investigation was underway.

