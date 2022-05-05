Pune City, May 5: In yet another instance of sexual crimes against minors, a 3-year-old girl was allegedly molested and raped by a 70-year-old man in her neighbourhood on May 2. The cops at Kondhwa police station arrested the accused on Tuesday. As per the reports, the accused lives in the same building as the minor.

"The minor and the accused do not know each other. On the fateful day, the accused lured the minor into his home. Where he forcibly removed her clothes and forced himself on her," reported TOI quoting SI Samadhan Machale as saying. Telangana Shocker: Uncle, Cop Rape Orphaned Minor Girl in Nizamabad; Booked.

The incident came to light when the minor's mother saw her daughter without clothes and asked her about it. Following this, the minor shared her ordeal with her mother, who then approached the Kondhwa police station and filed a complaint.

